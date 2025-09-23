Torrential rain affects normal work at Calcutta High Court

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Overnight torrential rain affected normal work at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday owing to waterlogged streets and erratic internet network due to the deluge in the city.

The secretaries of the three associations of lawyers at the high court jointly wrote to the Acting Chief Justice requesting that the Judges take up only those matters where all the parties to the proceedings are present.

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association, Bar Library Club and the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta also requested that the matters which cannot be taken up due to the absence of any of the parties to the proceedings may retain their position in the list for hearing of petitions.

Uday Shankar Chatterjee, a practising lawyer at the high court, said that he could not reach owing to the heavy waterlogging of roads and had to return home midway.

"There was more than knee-deep water on the roads and fearing that my car might get stuck, I returned," he said.

Advocate Arun Kumar Mohanty said that the situation was so bad that he could not go to court.

"My juniors also could not reach court owing to the waterlogging," he said.

Several high court staff also could not go to work owing to lack of buses and suburban trains, services of which were affected owing to the downpour. PTI AMR NN