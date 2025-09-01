Torrential rain in several parts of Rajasthan, low-lying areas submerged

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Heavy rain pounded many parts of Rajasthan on Monday, leading to a flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Ajmer and disrupting normal life elsewhere.

The highest rainfall in the state, measuring 211 mm, was recorded in Chamoo area of Jodhpur in Western Rajasthan.

In Ajmer, continuous overnight rainfall created a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas, submerging many streets and leaving residents trapped in their homes.

Similarly, areas in Jodhpur like Soor Sagar, Chopasani Road, Nehru Park and Chandpole saw widespread waterlogging which disrupted traffic.

Rainwater has accumulated up to three feet outside the SP and Collectorate offices in Hanumangarh.

A village near Hanumangarh district headquarters faced flood-like conditions and people are using tractors to shift goods to safer locations.

In Jaipur, an SUV was swept away in a seasonal drain in Amer area. However, due to the quick response of local, the occupants of the car were safely rescued.

A JCB machine later pulled the SUV out of the drain.

Jodhpur, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Pratapgarh and Jalore and some places in Pali, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Hanumangarh, Rajsamand, Alwar, Dungarpur, Bhilwara and Sikar recorded heavy rainfall, according to Met department.

The weather office said places in eastern Rajasthan are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next five-six days.

The monsoon rains in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to reduce between September 2 and 4.

The department has also warned that a new low-pressure system may develop over the Bay of Bengal, which could increase rainfall activities in southern Rajasthan from September 4 to 7.PTI SDA DV DV