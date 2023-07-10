Torrential rain: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs; assures them of help

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation due to excessive rains and assured them of all help and support from the central government, official sources said Monday.

Modi also spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.

Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"PM Modi also spoke with chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Pushkar Singh Dhami respectively, about the situation related to rainfall in their states. He assured all help and support from the Government of India," a source said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Dhami said Prime Minister Modi spoke with him over the phone in the wake of heavy rains in Uttarakhand and enquired about the situation in the state.

"Gave detailed information to the prime minister about the loss of life, property and crops, condition of roads, operation of Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra in the state," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said he apprised the prime minister about the rescue operations being carried out by the SDRF, police and administration on full alert mode.

"Heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all people of the state for the prime minister's assurance of all possible assistance from the central government," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

Several rivers in north India, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water, with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD