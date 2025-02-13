Torres fraud case: Ukrainian actor seeks bail, claims he is not linked to accused firm

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A Ukrainian actor arrested in the Torres investment fraud case has sought bail claiming he was not related to the activities of the accused firm in any manner.

Armen Ataine, in the bail plea moved through advocates Trupen Rathod and Vivek Tiwary, said his name is not mentioned in the FIR and asserted his career would be spoilt if he was kept in prison.

Ataine was held last month and is currently in judicial custody.

As per police, Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, which owns the Torres jewellery brand, has cheated investors of several crore rupees through a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes.

More than 10,848 investors have so far approached Mumbai police with cheating complaints, with the fraud amount crossing Rs 57 crore.

"The accused is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case," Ataine's plea said.

Some Ukrainians approached him to set up a jewellery store in Mumbai and, hence, he arranged a meeting for them with prime accused Mohammad Tausif Riyaz, the plea claimed.

"The applicant (Ataine) states he was not the director or promoter of the company and was also not related directly or indirectly in the activities of the Torres store," the bail application read.

Six persons have been arrested in the Torres investment fraud case so far. PTI AVI BNM