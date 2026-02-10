Torso found on Mumbai beach; victim's friend held for murder

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his friend to death, chopping the body into two and dumping it on a beach in the western suburbs here, police said.

The ghastly crime came to light on Monday when a police constable found the torso of an unidentified man inside a plastic bag dumped on Juhu Beach, an official said.

The torso was sent for examination, and based on the CCTV footage from the area and the mobile tower location, the police zeroed in on the suspect, Wahid Ali Israil Sheikh, alias Mittu, a garment trader and resident of Ghatkopar, he said.

On sustained interrogation, Sheikh revealed that the victim was his friend Ashok Hiralal Gaud, the official said.

He said the accused had had a drink with Gaud at his godown in the Malwani area of Malad on the night of January 29, and the duo had entered into an argument.

The official said the accused allegedly stabbed and killed Gaud, then chopped the body into two, stuffed the torso in a plastic bag and dumped it at Juhu Beach on January 30.

The lower half of the victim's body is yet to be recovered, he said.

The accused has been arrested on the charges of murder under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU