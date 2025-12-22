Total crimes against women up by 4 per cent in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in 2025

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) The total crimes against women increased by 4 per cent in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here this year when compared to 2024, though the major grave offences saw a downward trend of 25 per cent, a senior police official said on Monday.

As many as 479 kidnapping cases were recorded during this year, up from 233 last year while as many as 809 molestation cases were registered as against 561. Similarly, 516 POCSO cases were registered this year as against 392 last year.

However, there is a reduction of 25 per cent in the cases including rape, women murder, harassment/domestic violence and dowry death with 1,194 cases in 2025 as against 1,704 last year, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu told reporters.

A total of 26,852 cases were reported this year, of which 21,056 cases were disposed, achieving a 78 per cent disposal rate.

The execution of 4,121 Non-Bailable Warrants to achieve Zero-NBW status underscores strong legal follow-through, he said.

Babu further said action against organised crime remained strong, with NDPS seizures exceeding Rs 20.01 crore and the arrest of 495 accused, besides the dismantling of interstate child-trafficking and illegal organ-trade networks, leading to the rescue of 16 infants.

Property crimes reduced by 15 per cent due to visible policing, quick response, monitoring through suspect sheets and arrest of potential offenders, the Commissioner added.

The cyber crime cases also saw a reduction by 19.4 per cent with 3,734 cases registered in 2025 as against 4,618 cases booked last year. This was achieved due to awareness created among different sections of society, he added.

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is among the three police commissionerates in greater Hyderabad.