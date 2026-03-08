'Total failure of leadership': Patnaik slams Odisha's BJP govt over 'spike' in crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Odisha for "total failure of leadership" over the "rising" number of incidents of crimes against women.

Addressing the party's women leaders and members here on the occasion of International Women's Day, Patnaik said the BJD, which follows the ideology of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, had taken major steps for the empowerment of women when it was in power in the state.

"However, under the BJP government, atrocities against women are on the rise, and no one is there to listen to them... (It's a) total failure of the leadership at the government level," he said.

Stating that the BJD recognises the power of women in social development, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said his party will continue to fight for the security, dignity and "true empowerment" of women.

He said Biju Patnaik was a "torch-bearer of women's empowerment in India". PTI BBM BBM ACD