Touched by their determination, says IMA chief after meeting agitating junior doctors

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), led by national president RV Asokan, met the agitating junior doctors who have been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar hospital.

"I am touched by the way these children are fighting for the cause of the people and not for themselves. I am emotional. They are the real heroes, and we are all very proud of them," Asokan said on Friday after meeting the junior doctors at Dorina Crossing here.

Speaking to PTI, Asokan shared that during their meeting, the junior medics detailed their demands and expressed frustration over the West Bengal government's indifference.

"They did not talk much about withdrawing the fast but focused on their demands and the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their movement. They are quite confident about the success," he added.

Asokan mentioned he would convey the junior doctors' anguish to other IMA officials. "We are very much with them and will continue to support them for this cause. The situation is being monitored by the association," he told PTI.

Before heading to the protest site, Asokan visited another junior doctor, Aniket Mahato, who is receiving treatment at RG Kar hospital.

"I had gone to the hospital to meet the other doctor, but I was informed he is in the CCU, and his condition is still not stable, making a meeting inadvisable. I met the principal of RG Kar hospital to discuss safety and security measures," Asokan said.

Earlier, the IMA expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the fasting junior doctors, prompting it to write to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for immediate intervention.

In a letter dated October 10, which was made public on Friday, Asokan emphasised the state government's need to meet the doctors' demands. "It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal have been on a fast-unto-death struggle. The IMA supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention," the letter said.

It further stated, "Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury; they are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation of doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you will be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help, we would gladly assist." Asked if he had received a response to his letter, Asokan replied, "I'm waiting for that." The hunger strike by the junior doctors entered its sixth day, with one of their conditions reported as "critical." Doctor Aniket Mahato was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night after his health deteriorated. A five-member medical board has been constituted to oversee his treatment.

The protesting doctors are demanding justice for their deceased colleague and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Their other demands include establishing a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, and forming task forces to ensure essential provisions like CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also seeking increased police protection in hospitals, the recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and the swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors initiated their protests following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their previous 42-day strike on September 21 after receiving assurances from the state government to address their demands.