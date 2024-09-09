Tough action to be taken against those involved in bid to derail Kalindi Express: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday described an alleged attempt to derail the Kalindi Express train in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh as a "matter of concern" and asserted that the government will take tough action against those involved in it.

A major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday, adding that a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site, hinting at a sabotage bid.

"India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so capable that it can destroy and finish off those who hatch conspiracies," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"This is a matter of concern that there are some people and organisations who, in the greed for power, want the country to witness riots and anarchy. Tough action has been taken against such acts and strict action will be taken in the future as well," he added.

Latching on to the incident, the BJP leader also targeted the Congress and other constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc as he said, "Those who talk about 'mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love)' but open 'nafrat ka bazaar (market of hatred)' will also have to think why they are standing with divisive forces."