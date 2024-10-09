Tough task bridging divide between Jammu and Kashmir: Karan Singh

Srinagar: Congress leader Karan Singh Wednesday said a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir would be a challenge for the new government to overcome.

In a statement, Singh said it is a matter of great satisfaction that after ten long years free and fair elections were held in J-K without any untoward incident for which the Election Commission and the security forces deserve appreciation.

"The National Conference has performed spectacularly in Kashmir while the BJP has done the same in Jammu. However, the BJP has drawn blank in Kashmir and the Congress a virtual blank in Jammu.

"There is thus a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions which will be a challenge for the new government to overcome administratively," he said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP congratulated NC Vice President Omar Abdullah for the electoral success and wished him a successful tenure.

"The next logical step, of course, is to restore full statehood to J-K. This has been a commitment of the Government of India to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant," he said.

Singh said domiciliary provisions should be introduced in J-K on the lines those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal regarding acquisition of property.

Building on the work done during Governor's rule, the new government will have to ensure that administrative discipline continues and there is no room given to corrupt practices, he said.

"It is now my hope that the beautiful state created by my ancestors will move into a new phase of harmony and all round development," the former Sadar-i-Riyasat said.