Tough to turn the clock back if CAA is implemented: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules because it would be difficult to "turn the clock back" if the government starts giving citizenship on the basis of the "discriminatory law".

He said he had earlier filed a petition in the SC seeking a stay on the CAA. At that time, the Centre's counsel had stated that the rules were yet to be framed, but now that the rules have been framed, he felt an "urgent need" to approach the apex court seeking a stay on the rules, he said.

"If the government starts giving citizenship on the basis of this discriminatory law, then it will be very difficult to turn the clock back," he told reporters here.

Secondly, the Supreme Court had held that any allurement to conversion of religion is also a crime. Now, people who are not Muslims will be given citizenship as per CAA and that in itself is an allurement by the government, he claimed.

Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules till the apex court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Centre had deliberately waited for four years after passing the law, and keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections, it took the decision of notifying the CAA rules a few days before the announcement of the poll schedule, he alleged.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported comments that there is no provision for NRC in CAA and it would not take away anyone's citizenship, he said that Shah had earlier said in the Lok Sabha earlier that both NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) would happen.

Owaisi has often said that CAA should be seen together with NPR and NRC.

Speaking about the electoral bonds issue, Owaisi said the country wants to know how BJP got Rs 6,000 crores and how it was spent.

Spelling out his party's plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Owaisi said sitting AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel would contest again from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and the party's Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman would enter the fray from Kishanganj.

Owaisi would contest again from Hyderabad, he added. The AIMIM has two members in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

PTI SJR VVK SJR SDP