Tough trade negotiations brought him close to counterparts, some like family, says Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) After hard and bitter trade negotiations -- that will shape the future of their countries -- where does it leave the mandarins at the centre of the haggling? Speaking for himself, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says it has brought him and his counterparts so close that they are now like family.

"I have met every negotiator (from the other side) personally. Really. We have built a very strong partnership and relationship," Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview on Sunday.

In recent months, Goyal presided over eight free trade agreements (FTAs), notably with the UK, the European Union, and Australia, as well as the most talked about deal – the agreement announced on Saturday on reducing US tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

Asked to give a sense of behind-the-scenes action during negotiations, Goyal said, "Well, I think it is fun. Negotiations are all about being sharp on the uptake, being able to crystal-gaze into the future, looking at things laterally so that you don't get stuck at a point without understanding the many-dimensional ramifications".

"Negotiations are a lot about keeping your cool. Though occasionally, for effect, you may even lose your temper," he said.

He added that India's style of deal-making has been to respect the other country's sensitivities as "we expect them to respect our sensitivities".

What about the US negotiators, did they respect India's sensitivities? In all nine negotiations, "I must say on a personal note, I built up very good relations with my counterparts. So, in every country, USTR (United States Trade Representative, the de facto commerce minister) and other officials, other ministers in the US have become, like, so close that I could say they are like family members," Goyal said.

"We can pick up the phone and call up any of them at any point in time...there was a time I actually sent a message, 'are you free, can I call?'. And I got a shout-back: 'call anytime, 24 hours, don't even bother to message me.' So, that's the kind of rapport we built," Goyal said.

But ultimately, it is about protecting one's interest and looking for maximum benefit for one's country, he said, adding that "we should respect that".

"We should also respect the fact that it is a tough job. Because what we do in an FTA is going to affect the nation and our country for decades to come. So, one has to be cautious, one has to be sharp, and at the same time, you build a rapport with the negotiator because there's often that rapport that helps you get some additional benefits."