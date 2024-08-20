Toughest legal action should be taken against those who dare to evict poor from their land: UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed state officials to ensure strict legal action is taken against those who "dare to evict the poor from their land".

Adityanath said the land of the poor will be protected and those who have yet not received permanent housing will be provided with the facility under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister issued these directives while listening to the grievances of people during the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple here.

According to the statement, Adityanath met around 300 people and listened to their problems at the event.

"After hearing their concerns, he instructed the officials standing nearby to ensure that the issues are resolved in a timely, impartial and satisfactory manner. He referred the petitions related to different matters to the concerned administrative and police officers and directed that all grievances should be resolved with due diligence," the statement said.

CM Adityanath assured people that effective action will be taken to resolve everyone's issues.

In response to some complaints about land encroachment, he gave clear instructions to the officials that those who illegally occupy others' land or evict the vulnerable should not be spared under any circumstances.

"The toughest legal action should be taken against them," he said.

Adityanath reiterated that his government is committed to ensuring that no one faces injustice and bringing prosperity into everyone's life.

He said that effective action should be taken in matters related to revenue and police, and that officials should always prioritise public welfare and ensure prompt resolution of every victim's problem, the statement said.

The chief minister also assured people that no one's treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds, emphasising that protecting public health is a priority for the government, the statement said. In previous Janata Darshan events, many people had reached out Adityanath for financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses.