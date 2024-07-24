Tour operator and his son booked for cheating investors

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Police have booked a tour company owner and his son for allegedly duping some people by making them invest in their business and failing to pay returns, an official said on Wednesday.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

The accused duo had advertised two schemes with monthly investments of Rs 9,000 and Rs 18,500 in 2019, promising guaranteed returns after five years.

The complainant, a jeweller, claimed he invested Rs 28.14 lakh over five years but failed to receive either principal or interest, prompting him to approach the police, the official added.

Nobody has been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK