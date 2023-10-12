Tour operators body demands western-style washrooms, shaded benches for tourists at Ajanta, Ellora caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has demanded western-style washrooms, shaded benches and other facilities for tourists at the world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

There is a capping of 40 visitors for 15 minutes per cave in the Ajanta complex. It should be implemented strictly and such a rule should also be made for visitors at the Ellora Caves, IATO chairman Rajiv Mehra said.

The IATO, comprising over 1,600 members from the tourism industry, recently held its annual convention here.

In a letter written on Wednesday to officials concerned of the Maharashtra government, Archaeological Survey of India and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collector, Mehra pointed out that there is just a single washroom at the Ajanta cave complex.

He demanded western-style washrooms, also suitable for foreigners, at the site.

The toilet facility at the Ajanta view point was not functional, he noted.

The IOTA also expressed the need for shaded benches outside the caves and an authorised vendor to serve tea, coffee and snacks to tourists at the Ajanta Caves.

A tourist has to purchase four tickets before entering the Ajanta Cave complex which takes a lot of time. All the tickets should be combined and one ticket should be allotted to a tourist (except parking charges), the IOTA said.

Buses operating from parking area to the Ajanta Cave complex are not convenient for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors. Hence, eco-friendly vehicles with air conditioning facility should be deployed there for better transport, Mehra said in the letter.

He also said some hawkers at the Ajanta Caves harassed tourists, which projected a negative picture of the famous tourist site.

The work of construction of bridges on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Ajanta Caves road seems pending for a long time, he said, while demanding better connectivity to the tourist spot.

He also suggested the provision of an afternoon flight from Delhi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This will help tourists to reach the Ellora Caves the same day and they can visit the Ajanta Caves the next day, he added. PTI AW GK