Tour operators urge Manipur governor to allow pre-arrival PAP to foreign tourists visiting state

Imphal, Oct 28 (PTI) Tour operators in Manipur have urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to allow pre-arrival Protected Area Permit (PAP) to foreign tourists visiting the state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

They submitted a memorandum in this regard to the governor on Monday, it said.

"H Radhakrishna Sharma, State-in-Charge, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Manipur submitted a representation regarding challenges faced by tour operators in obtaining Protected Area Permits (PAP) for foreign tourists visiting Manipur", the Raj Bhavan statement said.

It said the association, "proposed allowing pre-arrival PAP applications at the time of visa processing in the traveller's home country and authorising approved tour operators and IATO members to apply for permits on behalf of their clients." The governor took note of the concerns and appreciated the association's effort towards promoting sustainable tourism in Manipur, it added.

The Central government reimposed the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Manipur and two neighbouring states in December 2024 due to security concerns. PTI COR RG