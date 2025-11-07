Tourism: Charter flights from UK begin arriving in Goa for winter season

Panaji, Nov 7 (PTI) The first charter flights from the United Kingdom for the winter season have begun arriving in Goa, marking the commencement of direct arrivals from Manchester and London Gatwick at Manohar International Airport in Mopa, an official said on Friday.

The first charter from Manchester arrived on Wednesday with 282 passengers, followed by the second charter from London Gatwick on Thursday carrying 288 passengers, a senior tourism department official said.

"Charter services operated under supervision of Freedom Holidays Pvt Ltd further enhanced international access to Goa. With direct connectivity from Manchester Airport (MAN) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) to Manohar International Airport (GOX), Mopa, the state is better positioned to host travellers seeking cultural immersion, wellness, spiritual tourism, adventure, and nature-based experiences," he said.

State Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the start of the charter season by TUI Airways reflects the continued interest Goa enjoys among travellers from the United Kingdom.

"As we expand our global reach, our endeavour is to offer experiences rooted in cultural ethos while supporting local communities and sustainable growth. We look forward to a promising season ahead," he said.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said this development further strengthens international travel in Goa.

"This collaboration reinforces Goa's growing appeal as a preferred long-haul destination and elevates opportunities for cultural exchange and community-centred tourism development," Naik said. PTI RPS BNM