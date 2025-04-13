Tourism contributes 10 per cent of GSDP of Sikkim: CM

Gangtok, Apr 13 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said tourism contributes nearly 10 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the Himalayan state with a strong potential for further growth.

He said his government is focused on eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and community-based models that empower local economies.

"With over 1,000 homestays, initiatives like 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' and 'Shishu Samriddhi Yojana' reflect our commitment to future generations and climate action," Tamang said at the inauguration of the three-day Internation Youth Conclave for tourism development at Yangang, a small hamlet in Namchi district, on Saturday.

The youth conclave is being organised by Yangang Tourism Development Committee and the Tourism Department. Around 176 representatives from different countries are participating in the event. The event is being organised to mark 50 years of statehood.

The chief minister said the conclave is more than just an event—it is a platform for collaboration, innovation, and inspiration.

He said, "Sikkim, nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, is India's green and organic jewel. Despite being a small border state, we are a national model in environmental conservation, poverty reduction, women's empowerment, and sustainable development." Tamang said the state's literacy rate stood at over 90 per cent and that the state has achieved an 85 per cent rise in GDP over the past five years.

"Youths are at the heart of this transformation. Whether through digital storytelling, entrepreneurship, or leading green initiatives, your creativity will define the future of tourism. Let us use this platform to connect cultures, build sustainable livelihoods, and shape Sikkim as a global tourism leader," he said. PTI COR RG