Tourism development plan for Saptashringi Garh to get sanction soon: Ajit Pawar

Nashik (Maha), Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said a Rs 81.86 crore tourism development plan for Saptashringi Garh in Kalwan taluka of the district will be sanctioned soon.

Saptashringi Garh is one of the 'Sade Teen' (three and half) Shakti Peethas of Adishakti or Goddess located in Maharashtra, Pawar noted in his speech after the ground-breaking ceremony of development works worth Rs 494 crore in Kalwan and Surgana talukas of the district.

"A Rs 81.86 crore tourism development plan prepared with a view to boost tourism and enhance convenience of devotees will be sanctioned in a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis soon,” he added.

A revised administrative plan for Otur dam in Kalwan district will also be sanctioned, Pawar said.

"The government has decided to give loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to farmers at zero percent interest rate. A solution will be found at the government level for the revival of the Nashik District Central Cooperative (NDCC) Bank, but everyone's cooperation is necessary for it. As in Saputara in Gujarat, efforts will be made to boost tourism in Surgana and Kalwan talukas. A plan will also be made for development of main roads in the district in view of the coming Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” he said.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, MP Sunil Tatkare, MLAs Manikro Koate, Dilip Bankar, Nitin Pawar, Hiraman Khoskar and others attended the programme. Meanwhile, angry farmers showed black flags to Pawar at Vani-Kalwan square when he was on his way to Kalwan via Dindori.

The protesters, led by Shyam Hiray of the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP youth wing, threw onions and tomatoes on the road and tried to stop Pawar's convoy, claiming that he was silent on the issue of falling tomato and onion prices. PTI COR KRK