Tourism development project worth Rs 150 crore launched in Manali: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 21(PTI) A tourism development project worth Rs 150 crore, approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been launched in the key tourist destination of Manali to strengthen the tourism infrastructure and create additional facilities, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Inaugurating the cultural evening of the five-day national level Sharad-Utsav (Winter Carnival, Manali) at Manu Rangshala on Monday late evening, Sukhu reiterated to develop tourism and also announced Rs 15 crore for the construction of a bridge connecting Rangdi to the left bank to ease traffic congestion at the entrance of Manali.

He said there is a plan to develop a hot water bath facility, a nature park and other amenities at Kalath, besides reinforcing natural hot springs in the area, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

A plan has also been prepared to address traffic congestion problems in Manali, he said, adding that the ADB-approved project included establishing a wellness centre, refurbishing the Naggar Castle and creating facilities such as ice-skating and roller-skating rinks.

The chief minister also announced an increase in the incentive for women groups who participated in the Carnival's Shobha Yatra to Rs 30,000 and lauded their efforts in preserving traditional attire and local culinary traditions.

He also honoured the winners of the Ski Mountaineering Competition, aimed at promoting winter sports and tourism in Manali. PTI BPL MNK MNK