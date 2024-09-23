Tourism employees body calls for agitation to stop 'privatisation' of MTDC resorts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) A tourism employees association has claimed the development of MTDC resorts is being planned through public-private partnership and has called for an agitation against it from September 27, observed as World Tourism Day.

The Paryatan Karmachari Vikas Sangh, in a letter to the tourism employees on September 19, appealed to them to hold a peaceful agitation against the Maharashtra government's alleged move by wearing black ribbons on their sleeves.

It has also demanded benefits of bonus and increment to be given to contractual employees.

The tourism employees body also plans to hold a symbolic hunger strike on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

During the agitation period, the day-to-day work will be carried out smoothly and will cause no inconvenience to tourists visiting the resorts, the letter said.