Tourism fair showcasing exhibitors from 10 countries, 26 Indian states commence

Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) The Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) showcasing more than 450 exhibitors from 10 countries and 26 Indian states commenced here on Friday.

Countries that took part in the TTF include Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Thailand, said Sanjiv Agarwal, chairman of the fair's organiser Fairfest Media.

State tourism boards from Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and others are participating in the annual event, he said.

Claiming that this year's exhibition space has broken all previous records, Agarwal said at the inauguration at Milan Mela ground: "Over 450 exhibitors from 10 countries and 26 states are participating in this event. There is a significant increase in international participation." The event is showcasing the 'Visit Terai' initiative in the Himalayan foothills region of Nepal across the Indian border.

He said that infrastructural support like good roads and dozens of hassle-free entry points spread across the Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand can make a good travel option for the discerning tourists. PTI AMR NN