Tourism in border areas revived after ceasefire in J-K: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said tourism activities in the frontier areas of the Union Territory have revived after ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border (IB).

Replying to a supplementary question raised by National Conference member Sajad Shafi in the Legislative Assembly here regarding his Uri constituency, Abdullah said as the border areas are slowly opening after the ceasefire, tourism is witnessing a positive trend due to the prevailing peace in the region.

Shafi also used the opportunity to inform the House about Abdullah's birthday. Most of the members from the treasury and opposition benches wished the chief minister who acknowledged the greetings and thanked the members.

"It is true that Uri has huge border tourism potential. Tourists have started visiting areas like Uri and are eager to explore places such as Aman Setu and other scenic locations. Our priority is to enhance tourism infrastructure in these regions," the chief minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said.

In response to a starred question from the member, he said the feasibility of establishing a zipline or a cable car project from Lagama to Baba Fareed Garkote in Uri constituency would be assessed by the Tourism Department.

However, he clarified that no such proposal was currently under consideration.

The chief minister said the development of locations such as Rustom and Nambla Waterfalls, with their inclusion under the Border Tourism Programme, would be considered in the future subject to feasibility and availability of resources.

Highlighting the potential of adventure tourism, he noted that Bijham and Limber Waterfall and Limber Wildlife Sanctuary are well known for attracting adventure enthusiasts.

The Tourism Department has undertaken several initiatives for the holistic development of these areas, he said.

The chief minister said while the department does not directly operate paragliding activities, it facilitates them through private adventure tourism operators.

Additionally, capacity-building programmes are conducted for aspiring trainers and permissions for paragliding are granted after a feasibility survey, he said.

Regarding camping facilities, Abdullah said the Tourism Department facilitates and grants permission for setting up camping colonies at the Gantamulla reservoir on the banks of River Jhelum.

The government has already developed key tourism assets to facilitate visitors travelling from Baramulla to Salamabad in Uri.

These, he said, include the development of Khadinyar Park, a tourist cafeteria and Tourist Information Centre at Boniyar and a tourist cafeteria and Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) at Salamabad. Additionally, the gutted cafeteria at Eco-Park Khadinyar has been reconstructed, he said.