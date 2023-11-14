Tourism Minister Bharadwaj inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at trade fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the 'Delhi Pavillon' at the India International Trade Fair on Tuesday, according to an official release.

Advertisment

The Delhi Pavilion offers a glimpse into the national capital's heritage and its progressive initiatives in various sectors, it said.

The heritage-themed pavilion showcases Connaught Place and other iconic monuments, serving as the focal point of this year's trade fair.

Two entry points, each featuring an "I Love Delhi" selfie point, welcome visitors to explore the national capital's "vibrant essence".

Advertisment

Bharadwaj said the fair is a special feature of Delhi's culture.

"As someone who grew up amidst the bustling streets of Delhi, I feel a deep sense of joy to be here today, inaugurating the Delhi Pavilion," he said.

"The trade fair is a very special feature of Delhi's culture, woven into the vibrant tapestry of our city's identity. Coming here is not just a visit; it's a journey through the corridors of nostalgia, evoking cherished memories of our youth when the fair was an annual tradition," he added.

Advertisment

The front facade presents Connaught Place, with the first half dedicated to themes such as "Invest Delhi", "Ease of Living", "Clean Delhi" and "Green Delhi". At the rear, a 3D replica of Akshardham Temple invites visitors to capture selfies.

The pavilion has three corridors -- tourism, culture and industrial -- to showcase the different aspects of Delhi.

The tourism corridor showcases cutouts of historical monuments, medical and education tourism.

Advertisment

The cultural corridor is devoted to yoga, festivals and various dance forms. The industrial corridor is focused on start-ups, entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The pavilion also showcases a stall by Tihar inmates, selling paintings and bakery products, to highlight prison reforms.

The health department offered live Mohalla Clinic services and on-spot medical tests during the inauguration event.

Advertisment

The education department showcases the Delhi Education Model and the Happiness Curriculum.

The tourism department stall features tourist destinations, the Delhi Film Policy, Dekho Meri Delhi App and a website with QR codes for easy access.

The industries department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation kiosk highlights policies such as the Start-Up Policy, Delhi Bazaar, Delhi Job Capital, PMFME Scheme and products of the Bharati Delhi Emporium. PTI SJJ SZM