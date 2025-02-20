Tourism minister Shekhawat congratulates new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Congratulating Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi's chief minister, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the national capital will now witness an "unprecedented phase of development".

BJP's debutant legislator Gupta was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi in a grand show of strength that marked the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

"A good start! Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the new chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta on assuming office! Delhi will now witness an unprecedented phase of development!" Shekhawat said in a post on X in Hindi.

The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers. PTI KND NB NB