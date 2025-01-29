Tourism Minister Shekhawat meets Greek counterpart, discusses ways to boost ties

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday met his Greek counterpart Olga Kefalogianni here and discussed strengthening cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges.

The Union minister shared the update in a post on X.

"Pleased to meet H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, the Minister of Tourism of Greece, at my office today. We discussed strengthening cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges, and sharing best practices between two ancient civilisations that continue to inspire the world," Shekhawat said.

He also shared some photos of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shekhawat, who also holds the culture portfolio, inaugurated the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the annual theatre festival of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi.

The culture ministry in a statement said Brazilian theatre production Passado Presente Zenturo is set to make its "international debut" in 2026, representing Brazil at two major global theatre festivals -- the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav and the 5th GITIS FEST in Russia.

Based on "Marcha para Zenturo" by acclaimed Brazilian playwright Grace Passo and Anton Chekhov's "Three Sisters", Passado Presente Zenturo brings together Brazilian and international theatrical traditions in a powerful exploration of time, memory, and collective experience, the ministry said.

The production highlights the vitality and artistic strength of Brazilian student theatre on the global stage.

As part of Bharat Rang Mahotsav -- one of the world's most prestigious international theatre festivals organized by NSD under the aegis of the ministry, the production will be showcased in Bengaluru on February 5, and in New Delhi on February 7, the statement said.

In addition, Passado Presente Zenturo will represent Brazil at the 5th GITIS FEST in Moscow, scheduled for April 2026, further strengthening its growing international presence and cultural exchange with global theatre institutions, it said.

The production has already earned recognition in Brazil, following an extensive national tour throughout 2024 and a dedicated season at TUSP Theatre (Teatro da Universidade de Sao Paulo) in 2025, where it was praised for its ensemble work, innovative staging, and contemporary reimagining of classic and modern texts.

"Directed by Andre Haidamus, Passado Presente Zenturo features a cast of ten actors. The creative team includes Camila Andrade (lighting design) and Cássio Gondim (sound and video design), whose contributions play a central role in shaping the production's immersive theatrical language," the statement said.

With its upcoming performances in India and Russia, Passado Presente Zenturo marks a significant milestone for Brazilian theatre, reaffirming its capacity for dialogue, experimentation, and international collaboration, it added. PTI KND KVK KVK