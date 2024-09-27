Tourism plays crucial role in bringing harmony through people-to-people connect: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The entire world is traumatised by conflagrations as it disrupts supply chains and planning, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday, asserting that people-to-people connect brings harmony and tourism plays a crucial role in it.

Referring to economic development, he said one way to frog leap is to set up task forces in various verticals that evaluate the ground situations, generate a synergetic stance and yield results.

Addressing an event here to mark the World Tourism Day, the vice president said the theme this year 'Tourism and Peace' is very thoughtful and bears huge contemporary relevance.

"The theme underlines something very deep. It connects amongst people, and people-to-people contact. That is conducive to harmony and generates an ecosystem of exchange of ideas.

"Therefore, rightly so, tourism contributes massively to peace... the entire world is yearning for peace," he said.

Dhankhar said the world is traumatised by conflagrations and any flare up in any part of the globe is a torture for everyone.

"It disrupts supply chains, disrupts planning, a pain and, therefore, tourism and peace have great relevance," he asserted.

He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ambassador for tourism.

"There can be no greater ambassador for tourism than our prime minister. He spent just a few moments in Lakshadweep and the entire world came to know about it," he recalled.

He said people look for employment and for a long time, it was believed that the only employment that was available was government service.

"I wonder to myself if the World Bank reflected that India is a favourite destination of investment and opportunity. Surely it was not for government jobs, which means opportunity lies elsewhere.

Tourism offers a basket of opportunities where you can have value additions, there is enough market for our products," he observed.