Kerala marks World Tourism Day with a renewed call for responsible, community-led travel

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the significant role played by the tourism sector in the development of the state and said it continues to champion responsible tourism initiatives.

On "World Tourism Day", the CM said the state is giving priority to the tourism concepts involving local people.

"On #WorldTourismDay 2025, we celebrate travel that transforms, fostering equity, resilience, and sustainability. Kerala continues to champion responsible tourism, where every journey nurtures our environment, culture, and communities while creating unforgettable experiences," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.

He said the theme of this year's Tourism Day is "Tourism and Sustainable Development".

The occasion would pave the way for discussions on how to strengthen sustainable development through the progress of the tourism sector, one of the fastest growing industries in the world, he said.

"This sector also plays a major role in the growth of our Kerala, which is blessed with nature's beauty," Vijayan said.

Stating that the LDF government is implementing development activities in the tourism sector based on the concept of community tourism, he said tourism projects are designed in accordance with the historical, geographical, and lifestyle peculiarities of each place.

The concept of "responsible tourism", a popular development concept that involves local people, has been drawn out from this perspective, he said.

The interventions through the state's Responsible Tourism Mission have won accolades globally, the CM further said.

Stating that Kerala has witnessed a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals, he said as many as 2,74,028 foreign tourists visited the southern state from January to March this year.

The domestic tourism sector has also seen significant growth during the period, Vijayan added.