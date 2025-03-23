Tourism-related infrastructure being developed along Mughal road in J-K

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to develop tourism-related infrastructure at several scenic locations along the Mughal road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said.

Dubjan, Mughal Sarai, Peer-ki-Gali and Shakroo Keller located on the Mughal Road are known for their natural beauty and scenic landscapes, making them promising destinations for tourism development, Abdullah, who is also minister in-charge Tourism, said.

The chief minister gave the information in a written reply to an unstarred question by independent MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay in the Assembly on Saturday.

Kullay represents Shopian constituency and has sought information about the steps proposed to be taken for providing tourism related infrastructure along the Mughal road to attract more tourists there.

Abdullah said the tourism department has undertaken various initiatives to develop tourism-related infrastructure in the area.

The department has already developed various tourism-related infrastructure in Shopian at sanctioned cost of Rs 6.32 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, he said, adding under the CAPEX budget, the department has completed 12 works costing Rs 2.51 crore and eight new works have been initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 84 lakh for FY 2024-25.

Besides, the department intends to develop tourism infrastructure at Dubjan and Peer-ki-Gali. However, construction is currently not permitted in the area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the department of forest, the chief minister said.

However, he said in order to develop infrastructure at Peer-ki-Gali, the department has taken up work “construction of cafeteria and public convenience on the way to Peer-ki-Gali at Hirpora" at a project cost of Rs 35 lakh under State Capex Budget 2024-25. The identification and transfer of land for construction of the said facility is under process.

The department also intends to construct eco-log huts, cafeterias, dormitories, viewing decks and other requisite infrastructure in these areas for which the department will take up the matter with the department of forest and will also apply for transfer of land on Parivesh portal, he added.