Tourism stakeholders in Ladakh laud department's efforts, optimistic for stronger 2026 season

Leh, Feb 21 (PTI) Tourism stakeholders in Ladakh on Saturday appreciated the Tourism Department's sustained push on branding, promotion and policy reforms, voicing optimism that the coordinated efforts will help deliver a stronger tourism season in 2026.

All Ladakh Hotel & Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) and the All Ladakh Adventure & Tour Operators Association (ALATOA) reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the administration to ensure that tourism in Ladakh grows responsibly, inclusively, and sustainably for the benefit of the region and its people.

The fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year was also felt in Ladakh, with the tourism sector emerging as one of the worst affected. The situation was further aggravated by the September violence in Leh, which dealt another setback to the fragile recovery of the region's tourism industry.

The president of ALHAGHA, Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, General Secretary of ALATOA, Tsewang Namgyal and Vice president of ALHAGHA, Nawang Tashi, met Tourism Secretary Sanjit Rodrigues, Director Tourism Tsering Paldan and Additional Director Tourism Leh Padma Angmo to formally extend their gratitude to the department for its continued support and responsiveness to the concerns and recommendations of tourism stakeholders in Ladakh, the associations said in a joint statement here.

They expressed appreciation for several key developments, including the release of the Ladakh Tourism logo – a long-pending request following Ladakh's transition into a Union Territory in 2019, expressing hope that the extended branding exercise will be completed soon to further strengthen Ladakh’s destination identity.

The associations said the department's support in significantly improving Ladakh’s presence at national travel marts, including the allocation of a 200 sq m pavilion — the largest space secured to date — marks a major milestone.

"This expanded platform will translate into stronger visibility and positive results in the upcoming tourism seasons," the statement said.

The associations also conveyed gratitude for the department’s support in facilitating participation at ITB Berlin.

They also appreciated the department's efforts to streamline and simplify registration processes for tourism enterprises, expressing optimism that the revised system will be implemented soon, making compliance easier for local stakeholders.