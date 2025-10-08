Tourism Western Australia concludes its largest-ever marketing campaign in India

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Tourism Western Australia (WA) has successfully concluded its largest-ever marketing campaign in India, combining trade, media, consumer platforms, and government engagement in a promotional drive aimed at strengthening India’s position as one of WA's fastest-growing source markets.

The campaign concluded with a networking dinner at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, attended by Western Australia's Tourism Minister Reece Whitby alongside senior WA delegation members, including Tourism WA's CEO Chad Anderson, CEO and managing rector Anneke Brown.

It was aimed at strengthening trade relationships and explore future collaborations with the Indian outbound travel market.

The campaign, rolled out from June 2025, included joint marketing initiatives with key travel agents and online travel agencies, a mega familiarisation trip for over 20 leading Indian travel agents and travel trade media from September 9 to 17, and consumer collaboration with food delivery platform, Swiggy.

During the familiarization trip, Indian delegates explored Western Australia’s diverse offerings and participated in the Namaste WA networking event at Optus Stadium.

Tourism WA teamed up with Swiggy for a consumer-focused campaign, using the quokka -- known as the 'happiest animal on earth' -- to inspire travel.

The quokka appeared on millions of Swiggy delivery screens, tracking maps, and app banners, encouraging users to imagine a holiday in Western Australia.

“This has been one of our most ambitious and holistic outreach programs in India. By combining trade and media engagement with a consumer platform like Swiggy, we have created visibility at multiple levels.

"We are confident this integrated approach will translate into stronger demand and a deeper, enduring affinity for Western Australia," Brown said in a statement.

Tourism WA's investment in the Indian market comes amid record growth in visitation.

In the year ending June 2025, around 38,000 visitors travelled from India to Western Australia, contributing AUD 75 million in visitor spending.

India has emerged as WA's eighth-largest inbound market by visitor volume and 14th-largest by visitor spend. PTI RB RB MG MG