Tourist, another man, killed in road incident in HP's Kinnaur

Rampur/Shimla (HP), Oct 22 (PTI) Two people, one of them taking a selfie outside his vehicle, were killed when a car rolled down from the Link Road and fell on the National Highway-5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) in Kinnaur district on Tuesday, authorities said.

A Mahindra Thar rolled down from the Piling-Nichar Link Road in Bhaba Nagar Subdivision about one kilometer from Piling and crushed a tourist who was taking a selfie outside his car, police said.

Rahul, 25, a resident of Nichar, was driving the car that hit 54-year-old Gadhadhar Chatterjee from West Bengal, who was outside his vehicle.

A third, 40-year-old Lakhbir Singh, who was injured in the incident, is under treatment at the Community Health Centre in Bhaba Nagar, police said.

Bodies were handed over the victims' kin after autopsy, they said. PTI COR BPL VN VN