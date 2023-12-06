Tourist arrivals in Goa expected to rise from next week

Panaji, Dec 6 (PTI) The tourist footfall in Goa is expected to peak from the next week onwards, an industry representative said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Hotels and eateries are gearing up for night-long parties around Christmas and New Year.

“The season will peak somewhere from December 15 onwards when tourists for Christmas and New year celebrations start coming,” said Nilesh Shah, president, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG).

While domestic arrivals look good, there are apprehensions about international arrivals considering the “war-like situation” in some countries, he said.

Advertisment

“But still we hope that chartered flights will get good business and also some foreign tourists will arrive by scheduled (regular) flights,” Shah added.

A senior official of the state tourism department said beach shacks have been set up and the state is ready to welcome tourists. “The season of Christmas and New Year is also bright for the state of Goa. Tourists flock to the beaches. We advise visitors to have a safe stay,” he added.

President of the Shack Owners Welfare Society Cruz Cardoso said the tourist flow is relatively low in South Goa district.

There was a delay in setting up beach shacks which affected business, he said, adding that shack owners have pinned their hopes on the Christmas-New Year week.

While the beaches of Colva, Benaulim, Majorda, Utorda, Palolem and Agonda are located in South Goa, North Goa is famous for the nightlife in the places like Calangute, Baga, Arambol, Ashwem and Morjim. PTI RPS KRK