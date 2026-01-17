Tourist arrivals picking up as conditions improve after Pahalgam attack: J&K chief secretary

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday said that the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, which suffered a major setback following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent adverse weather conditions, is gradually showing signs of recovery, with tourist arrivals picking up as conditions improve.

"If we look at tourism, the impact after the Pahalgam attack and subsequently the rise in incidents of heavy rains and floods caused significant losses in 2025. However, we are now gradually seeing a recovery. As weather conditions improve, tourist arrivals have started increasing again,” Dulloo told PTI in a video interview here.

He said that while revival is underway, the government is reassessing its tourism strategy to prepare for rising visitor numbers and sustainable growth. "As tourism grows, we must also focus on how prepared we are to manage the increasing footfall. This calls for a reassessment of our tourism strategy and capacity," he added.

The chief secretary stressed the need to develop new tourist destinations to reduce pressure on traditional hotspots that often exceed their carrying capacity during peak seasons. "By developing new destinations, tourist footfall will be distributed more evenly. This will generate employment for local communities, lead to infrastructure development, attract investment and help mitigate seasonal tourism peaks," he said.

The tourism sector in Kashmir was severely impacted after last year's April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed by terrorists.

Following the attack, around 50 tourist spots and resorts were closed for security reasons. Several destinations have recently been reopened, and more will be thrown open to tourists after the completion of security audits.

He said a major project has been conceptualised in this direction and its implementation is being carefully planned, including transportation and other infrastructure arrangements. "Our focus will remain on developing new tourist destinations to ensure sustainable growth of the tourism sector," Dulloo said.

Referring to the SPREAD initiative, the chief secretary said it seeks to decongest overburdened tourist spots by developing eco-sensitive, year-round alternatives while balancing economy, ecology and equity.

He said that with support from the Department of Economic Affairs and implementation through the Economic Reconstruction Agency, the SPREAD project will focus on infrastructure development, waste management, ecological conservation and livelihood generation. "Community engagement and private sector participation are central to this initiative, which envisions holistic development across both Jammu and Kashmir regions in line with global best practices," he added.

Dulloo also underlined the need for a targeted strategy to convert the rising pilgrim footfall in Jammu into longer tourist stays. "A focused approach is required to promote the region's wider leisure, heritage, adventure and spiritual attractions beyond the main pilgrimage routes," he said.

He stressed proactive use of digital platforms and social media, including collaboration with influencers, to expand outreach and attract national and international tourists. "We need a comprehensive strategy to convert the massive influx of pilgrims into multi-day tourists by encouraging them to explore experiences beyond traditional pilgrimage circuits," Dulloo said.

Highlighting J&K's potential as a year-round tourism destination, he said that the introduction of adventure activities such as rafting, paragliding, bungee jumping, and water sports would transform the region into a tourism hub while creating significant employment opportunities for local youth.