Tourist boat rescue: Goa police arrest owner, operator for endangering lives

Panaji, May 21 (PTI) The Goa police have arrested the owner and operator of the tourist boat, which got stranded off Mormugao Harbour, forcing the Indian Coast Guard to rescue 26 persons on board, an official said on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard on Sunday rescued 24 tourists and two crew members from the boat "Nerul Paradise", which got stranded near Raj Bhavan waters, two kilometres from Mormugao Harbour.

Talking to PTI, a senior police officer said boat owner Vasudev Calangutkar and its operator Abhishekh Rathod were arrested on Monday, and a case was registered against them for endangering lives.

Calangutkar allegedly allowed Rathod to operate the inland passenger boat without any document or licence from the competent authority, he said.

The police lodged a complaint suo moto, stating that the operator could not navigate the boat in the sea and had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard, in its statement, said that the boat got caught in the rough weather with waves over three metres and got stranded due to fuel exhaustion on Sunday.

The two accused have been booked under sections 280 (whoever navigates any vessel in a manner so rash or negligent to endanger human life) and 336B (reckless or negligent action that puts human life in danger or threatens personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI RPS ARU