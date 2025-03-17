Tourist delight: Cheetah Gamini and 4 cubs released into Kuno wild

Sheopur/Bhopal: Cheetah Gamini and her four cubs were released into the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, offering tourists a unique opportunity to spot the big cats during safari rides.

The release raised the number of cheetahs in the wild to 17, while nine felines are staying in the enclosures.

Gamini, the South African female cheetah, and her four cubs (two male and two females, aged 12 months) have been successfully released in the Khajuri forest area of the KNP in Sheopur district, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the development as an "important day" in the cheetah project and wildlife conservation.

Yadav said the translocation of cheetahs from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh is an important project not only for India but also for Asia in terms of biodiversity.

The chief minister said the rising population of cheetahs in the KNP region would encourage tourism activities, generate employment, and strengthen the overall economy of the Chambal region.

The selection of Kuno (Sheopur) for this inter-continental project is good fortune for the state, he said in a message to the media.

He hailed the dedication and hard work of the state forest department for the successful implementation of the cheetah project.

"Gamini and all the four cubs are healthy. This forest area is part of the Ahera tourism zone," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttam Kumar Sharma stated in a release.

As per the forest department's assessment, the presence of cheetahs in the tourism zone will offer tourists an opportunity to spot the felines during safari rides.

"After the release of Gamini and her four cubs, there are now 17 cheetahs (including 11 cubs born on Indian soil) in the wild in the Kuno National Park. All cheetahs are healthy and doing fine in the wild," the release stated.

According to officials, Gamini gave birth to six cubs in her first litter on March 10, 2024. Two of the cubs, however, died in subsequent months.

On February 21 this year, Cheetah Jwala and her four cubs were released into the wild in KNP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the cheetah translocation project with the historic release of eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- brought from Namibia to KNP on September 17, 2022.

This marked the first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats.

In February 2023, 12 additional cheetahs were translocated from South Africa to the KNP.

The total number of cheetahs in the KNP now stands at 26, including 14 cubs born on Indian soil. The ambitious project is part of India's efforts to restore the cheetah population and enhance wildlife conservation and tourism in the region.