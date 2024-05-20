Tourist dies in jeep parasailing accident on Gujarat beach; two held

Bhuj (Gujarat), May 20 (PTI) A 48-year-old tourist from Jharkhand died in a jeep parasailing accident at a beach in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Monday. The police have arrested two persons from a water sports company in connection with the incident, which occurred at Mandvi Beach on Friday, an official said.

The victim, Baldev Singh, a resident of Jamshedpur, was visiting the beach with his family and had decided to try jeep parasailing offered by Shiv Water Sports, a private company, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the agency did not offer any safety gear, and the jeep the parasailer's rope was tied to was driven rashly, he said.

The victim fell from a height and was dragged to a distance by the speeding jeep, the official said, adding that the driver and helper fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital at Mandvi and was later referred to a hospital in Bhuj, where doctors declared him on arrival, he said.

The police on Saturday arrested the company's owner, Pankaj Bhanushali, and one more person under sections 304 (culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR KA PD ARU