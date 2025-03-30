Tourist drowns in Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Dehradun: A youth who had come to Rishikesh from Delhi to visit Uttarakhand died after drowning in the Ganga river, SDRF said on Sunday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that the body of 20-year-old Narottam, who had drowned in the river near Sachchadham Ashram, was recovered on Sunday.

Narottam had come to Rishikesh from Delhi with his four friends and on Saturday, while bathing on the banks of the Ganga, he suddenly got swept away in the strong current of water, they said.

On receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and began a search operation. His body was recovered on Sunday morning.