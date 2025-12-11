Tourist facility centre in East Champaran district to enhance visitors’ experience: Bihar CM

Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the upcoming tourist facility centre in East Champaran district would benefit thousands of visitors to the historic Kesariya Buddha Stupa each year and help them better understand Buddhism.

Kumar inspected the centre, visited the Buddha Stupa and interacted with villagers, including women and schoolgirls, during his tour of the district, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

According to the CMO, Kumar visited the under-construction tourist facility centre at Kesariya and directed officials to expedite its completion.

"Timely completion of the centre would benefit a large number of tourists who visit the historic Buddha Stupa each year and help them understand various dimensions of Buddhism along with Bihar’s rich cultural heritage," he said.

According to the statement, "The upcoming centre will include a 5D theatre with seating capacity for 48 people, where frames related to important Buddhist teachings will be displayed. A dedicated Bihar pavilion showcasing the state's historical legacy is also being built".

The CM then toured the Kesariya Buddha Stupa to take stock of the existing tourist amenities there.

"We have taken various steps to preserve and develop the stupa," he claimed.

Kumar urged officials to develop the site and emphasised the need for regular maintenance and improved tourist facilities.

The CM also inspected a health and wellness centre at Tajpur village in the district. He reviewed medical services, hygiene conditions, availability of medicines, and free vaccination services, and distributed Ayushman cards among beneficiaries.

Kumar told officials, "Ensure that patients who come here for treatment face no difficulties. The roads linked to the centre should be widened for easier access".

The CM later visited various stalls set up at the grounds of the higher secondary school in Tajpur and interacted with villagers. He spoke to Jeevika didis, cooks, anganwadi workers, Mamta workers, and vikas mitras, among others.

Kumar also visited the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School, where he spoke to girl students staying in the hostel and reviewed the available facilities.

"You should study properly. The government is taking care of your education and growth," he told girls. The CM also inaugurated the school's new library.

At the Government Middle School (Boys) in Kesariya, Kumar watched musical prayers, swordsmanship displays, a science exhibition and sports activities.

He also viewed a dance presentation by hearing- and speech-impaired students and directed the school administration to ensure adequate sports facilities along with academic support. PTI SUK MNB