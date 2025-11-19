Tourist footfall in MP up by 526 per cent: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 19 (PTI) The tourist footfall in Madhya Pradesh has increased by 526 per cent, attracting 13.41 crore visitors in 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.
He projected a further rise in the number of tourists due to various tourism promotion schemes launched by the government.
Yadav stated that various facilities are being developed around the World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho and the Panna Tiger Reserve. People can travel to this region by the newly introduced Vande Bharat train or use the PM Shri Heli Tourist Service.
"Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an increase of 526 per cent in the tourist footfall, with 13.41 crore people (tourists) visiting the state last year," Yadav said after inaugurating the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace Hotel here.
Citing improved connectivity, Yadav said, while Khajuraho already has an airport, a new Vande Bharat train launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi now connects Bundelkhand's pride, Matangeswara Mahadev, with Kashi Vishwanath.
"This is in addition to various tourist facilities like the PM Shri Heli-Tourist Service of the state government. Residents of MP also have access to inter-state air service. I appeal to tourists to take full advantage of these facilities," he said.
Yadav said the state government has been working with commitment to develop Bundelkhand. "The world is drawn to Khajuraho's ancient architecture", he added.
"Khajuraho was the capital of Maharaja Chhatrasal. The stories of the bravery of Alha and Udal inspire enthusiasm in Bundelkhand. This magnificent (Oberoi Rajgarh Palace) hotel, built on 70 acres, will not only provide luxurious facilities to tourists but also provide employment to local residents," the chief minister said.
Former Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho MP, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, said Khajuraho attracting tourists from all over the world is a historic feat for Madhya Pradesh.
"PM Modi has identified 17 iconic cities in India, including Khajuraho. A large number of foreign tourists also visit the nearby Panna Tiger Reserve. While diamonds are found in Panna, Rajgarh Palace will emerge as the diamond of the hotel industry", he said.
Detailing the grandeur of Rajgarh Palace, Oberoi Group's EIH Limited Executive Chairman Arjun Oberoi said that Madhya Pradesh is a hub of unparalleled tourism potential and culture.
The design and layout of Rajgarh Palace will allow visitors to experience Madhya Pradesh's historical heritage closely. He expressed hope that the Rajgarh Palace will become a gateway to Madhya Pradesh for tourists.