Tourist from Bhopal killed as SUV driven by youth hits car in Goa

Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) A tourist from Bhopal was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV), allegedly driven by a 19-year-old visitor who was later arrested, hit his car in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Assagao village on Monday, said police.

Bhagatram Sharma, 65, suffered serious injuries when a Mahindra Thar driven by Shaurya Goyal, a Delhi resident, hit one side of the hatchback carrying him and his family, police said.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Police said two other occupants of the hatchback, including an infant, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Goyal was arrested by Anjuna police for rash and negligent driving.

According to the First Information Report, Goyal was travelling from Mapusa to Anjuna, while Sharma’s car was heading from Anjuna to Parra. The accident took place at a junction.

Asked about reports that a woman was driving the Thar and that Goyal switched seats after the accident, police said they are investigating all angles.

“We are checking the CCTV footage from the road before the accident to know who was actually at the steering wheel,” he said. PTI RPS NR