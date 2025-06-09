Wife plotted Indore tourist’s murder in Meghalaya, four arrested

Shillong: Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday morning.

The wife, Sonam, surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids, she said.

"One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," she said.

"Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested," she added Nongrang said the arrested men have revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

"The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime," she said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case that had shocked the state and the nation.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant… well done," he posted on X.