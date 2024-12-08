Tourist from UK, attending Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, dies of cardiac arrest

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) A tourist from the UK attending the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland died of cardiac arrest, police said Sunday.

Advertisment

The 67-year-old man complained of severe chest pain on Saturday evening and was rushed to a health camp located at the festival venue, Naga Heritage Village Kisama, they said.

From there, he was referred to a hospital, following which he was taken to the state capital Kohima, around 12 km away. He was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last later in the night, they added.

The man was travelling alone with a tour guide, officials said.

Advertisment

All arrangements were made by the state Tourism Department to send the body back to his home, they said.

Over 1.22 lakh people have attended the 10-day festival since it began on December 1. Among them were 2,085 foreigners and 30,816 tourists from other states of India. PTI NBS NBS SOM