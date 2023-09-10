Tourist killed, 5 injured as lightning strikes heritage site in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Sep 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and five other tourists were injured after lightning struck them when they were visiting Mau Mahal near Bhim Sagar Dam in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Harishankar, a resident of Bejajpur in Baran district, they said.

A group of tourists from Baran was visiting the heritage site when at around 4.30 pm lightning struck a dome and area near the palace, SHO (Sarola) Komal Prasad said.

Harishankar, who was one of the tourists, died on the spot, he said.

Five others, including two children, were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

Four of the injured tourists are from Baran while one is from Jhalawar, he said, adding the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI COR NB