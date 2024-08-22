Tourist taxi operators protest in Goa against Mopa airport management, seek CM's intervention

Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) Hundreds of tourist taxi operators and those owning shacks and water sports facilities held a protest in Pernem in Goa on Thursday alleging their rights had been ignored despite giving land for the Manohar International Airport in Mopa.

They walked to Pernem police station demanding that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrive there and speak to them.

"People of Pernem sacrificed their lands for Manohar International Airport but they have not got their due share after the facility was commissioned. The airport management is taking unilateral decisions without taking the CM into confidence, which is inconveniencing citizens," former Mandrem panchayat sarpanch Amit Sawant said.

"The Manohar International Airport must have a special tourist taxi counter for operators from Pernem. Parking fee must be capped as well," another protester told reporters.

The protesters were urged to withdraw their strike by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi and local MLA Jit Arolkar, who said he had spoken to the CM and a meeting had been arranged on Friday at Porvorim.

Arolkar said the CM was in Delhi for an important meeting, but the protesters refused to relent and said the stir would continue till Sawant came to meet them.