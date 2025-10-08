Tourist vehicle carrying over 20 passengers overturns on Delhi-Agra National Highway, driver killed

Mathura (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A tourist vehicle carrying nearly two dozen visitors from West Bengal's Hooghly district overturned on the Delhi-Agra National Highway on Wednesday, resulting in the spot death of the driver and injuries to all 22 passengers.

The accident occurred near Farah when the tourists were returning to Vrindavan from Agra after visiting the Taj Mahal.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that the speeding tempo-traveller hit a pole on the highway divider, causing it to flip.

"The driver, identified as Satish Chand (45), a resident of Kishorpura in Vrindavan, died instantly at the scene.

The 22 tourists, who were staying at a guest house in Vrindavan's Gautampada, sustained injuries," said the officer.

Police shifted the injured to a community hospital for initial treatment. Subsequently, those with serious injuries were referred to specialised hospitals in Mathura and Agra.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Abhinav J Jain, who reached the spot, confirmed that arrangements were made for the treatment of all the injured.