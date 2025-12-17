Tourist vehicle rolls backwards on Dalhousie hill road, minor injuries reported

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) A vehicle carrying tourists from Haryana rolled backwards on a hill road in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie on Wednesday, prompting some passengers to jump out to save themselves, eyewitness and officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The clip shows the tourist vehicle halted on a narrow road along a steep slope as passengers were boarding it.

Moments later, it suddenly starts moving backwards, prompting some tourists to leap out in fear. The vehicle eventually got stuck at the edge of the road.

A few people fell towards the roadside and into a shallow ditch. Locals and other tourists rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured.

Officials said no major injuries was reported. Some tourists sustained minor injuries and received first aid from locals.

They added that the incident would be investigated, and action would be taken if any negligence on the part of the driver is found. PTI BPL AKY