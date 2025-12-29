Tourists await 'white New Year' as Met office predicts rain, snowfall in Himachal on Dec 31

Shimla: The local meteorological station on Monday predicted rain and snow at many places in Himachal Pradesh, which has been witnessing a dry spell, on December 31.

The forecast has brought cheers to thousands of tourists and locals, who were eagerly awaiting to witness a "White New Year".

According to the local Met office, light rain or snow is likely at isolated places from December 30, 2025 to January 2, 2026; light to moderate rain and snow are likely at many places on December 31, and light rain or snow may occur at a few places on January 1, 2026.

Dry weather has been prevailing in the state for the last 54 days, with 99 per cent rain deficit in December. All districts, barring Lahaul and Spiti, recorded 100 per cent rain deficit this month.

Meanwhile, thousands of vacationers have thronged major tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kasauli and Dalhousie to ring in the New Year. Most hotels, which have 70 to 80 per cent occupancy, hope that the snowfall will be a boon for tourism and allied industries.

The rain and snow would also benefit farmers waiting for Rabi sowing, which usually starts in November but was delayed by the dry spell. However, apple growers are worried that the reduced cooling period could harm a good crop.

The maximum temperatures rose marginally on Monday. Solan was the hottest with a high of 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the key tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala and Kasauli recorded the day temperatures at 18.5, 13.8, 19 and 16.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperatures stayed marginally above normal. Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.