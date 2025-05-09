Tourists barred from Karnataka dams amid Operation Sindoor fallout

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said tourists will be barred from visiting dams and reservoirs in the state due to heightened security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

He clarified that only technical experts and engineers would be permitted entry.

“We have issued clear directions to all dam authorities, as well as to the police and security staff, not to allow tourists near the reservoirs—only our technical experts and engineers are allowed,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

He appealed to dam staff and the public to cooperate, stressing the need for heightened caution in light of the current situation.

As the Minister in charge of Bengaluru, Shivakumar added that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure the safety and security of Karnataka’s capital.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) said security had been beefed up at power stations and reservoirs.

“In a proactive response to Operation Sindoor and heightened border tensions with Pakistan, the Karnataka government has stepped up security at reservoirs and power stations under KPCL’s jurisdiction,” the corporation said in a statement.

KPCL has issued an official directive stressing the critical need to secure sensitive installations, mandating comprehensive security measures with additional personnel deployed in coordination with the state police.

The directive warned that any lapses in security would result in accountability for the responsible officials.

KPCL operates power generation units using hydro, thermal, wind, solar, gas, and waste-to-energy sources, with several reservoirs supporting hydroelectric production.

“All power plants and reservoirs should be provided with robust and adequate security,” the directive stated.

In response, officials overseeing major reservoirs and power stations have discussed with police departments to assess and enhance existing security arrangements. They have also requested the police to cooperate in strengthening these measures.

KPCL further said it has issued an order restricting public access to its reservoirs and powerhouses, including educational visits by engineering students and dignitary tours.

"While such visits are typically for academic or official purposes, this decision aligns with central government directives to tighten security at sensitive locations. The restriction, aimed at ensuring public safety, also enhances surveillance at these critical infrastructure sites," KPCL said.