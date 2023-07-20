Tourists disallowed at Madhe Ghat waterfall in Pune district for 2 months

Pune, Jul 20 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday prohibited the entry of tourists at the Madhe Ghat waterfall in Pune district for rappelling for the next 60 days to avoid any untoward incident at the site during the monsoon.

The waterfall, located between Kelad and Bhirdi villages under Velhe tehsil, is a popular tourist spot where event organizers conduct rappelling activity, allowing visitors to descend 200 to 300 feet along the cascading waterfall holding on to a rope fastened to the top of the slope.

"The area comes under heavy rainfall region and it has been noticed that these organisers of adventure sports facilitate tourists to rappel down the waterfall. With possibility of an untoward incident which may lead to loss of human life, prohibitory orders have been imposed for the next 60 days," said an official statement.

The order was issued by Rajendra Kachare, sub-divisional magistrate, Bhor division.

The order warned violators would be prosecuted under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act. PTI SPK RSY